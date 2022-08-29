$2,488+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Hyundai Accent
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9244930
- VIN: KMHCN3BC9AU155417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,196 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2010 Hyundai Accent 2 door hatchback was just traded-in here at The Auto Show! It is a great vehicle if you're looking for something point A to point B. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE - These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety - Sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
