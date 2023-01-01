Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

149,216 KM

Details Features

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
149,216KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1S55A1146808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,216 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2009 Audi A4 2.0T / CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Bolton, ON
2009 Audi A4 2.0T / CLEAN CARFAX 231,807 KM $4,488 + tax & lic
Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 S / CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER for sale in Bolton, ON
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 S / CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER 149,469 KM $11,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid HYBRID LIMITED ULTIMATE / CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Bolton, ON
2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid HYBRID LIMITED ULTIMATE / CLEAN CARFAX 184,401 KM $14,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3