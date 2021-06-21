Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Volkswagen Golf

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2010 Volkswagen Golf

2010 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 6 speed manual

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 6 speed manual

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7462295
  • VIN: WVWEV7AJXAW382091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Volkswagen GTI 2 door coupe-6 speed manual-Leather-Sunroof-Heated seats and more!!! Clean Carfax-only 173000kms!

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=VCSwErs9pOGiUIvzRzq%2Bu8xDYgc4o01Q

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Auto Show

2012 Honda Civic LX|...
 185,000 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima S...
 132,334 KM
$11,299 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 95,200 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory