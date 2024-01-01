Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Ford Escape

247,001 KM

Details Features

$2,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Escape

XLT FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT FWD

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
247,001KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1FMCU0D79BKA34742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 247,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT FWD for sale in Bolton, ON
2011 Ford Escape XLT FWD 247,001 KM $2,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Camry LE / CLEAN CARFAX / HTD LEATHER SEATS / BACKUP CAM for sale in Bolton, ON
2014 Toyota Camry LE / CLEAN CARFAX / HTD LEATHER SEATS / BACKUP CAM 188,575 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive M-SPORT for sale in Bolton, ON
2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive M-SPORT 195,328 KM $8,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape