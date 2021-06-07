Menu
2011 Ford Fusion

139,101 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2011 Ford Fusion

2011 Ford Fusion

SE|Clean Carfax|Low kms|

2011 Ford Fusion

SE|Clean Carfax|Low kms|

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

139,101KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7212269
  VIN: 3FAHP0HA1BR186779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,101 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Fusion SE with only 139000kms-Clean Carfax-Sold certified!!

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

 

Carfax link:   https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hLDP%2B01iswsM3g%2FpXc2xkMYPGH%2Fvgf4U

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

