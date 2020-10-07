Menu
2011 Ford Ranger

143,821 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Sport|One owner|Clean Carfax|Manual|

Location

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

143,821KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6047025
  • VIN: 1FTKR4EE6BPA47960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 143,821 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all make and model trade in vehicles. We’ll purchase your vehicle from you, even if you don’t buy ours from us! With access to over 600 vehicles on a weekly basis, if we don’t have what you’re looking for, rest assured that we can get it for you!

We offer a Newcomer to Canada program, as well as a Credit Rebuilding programs along with, $0 Down Finance Options, Low Interest Rates, and a 99% Approval Rate. Call us or visit us today to get approved and into the vehicle of your choice!

Nothing matters more to us than our customers, which is why we’ve made sure to offer you a hassle free, easy, and quick car buying experience. Which is why we’re proud to provide the following to our customers:

-     Market Value Pricing to ensure the price you see is the best value for your dollar
-     No hidden costs, and no extra fees. All safety/certification fees are included in our advertised price. Our advertised price + HST and licensing is all you pay!
-     Full disclosure courtesy of a Carfax Report provided for every vehicle - Please click the following link to view the Carfax report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=8Gx0Cwhy7OiRfrzpxSA9meoIznzpg2Bq
-     Access to over 600 vehicles on a weekly basis
-     Extended warranty options to suit your individual driving habits

***For all appointments and test drives, please call ahead to confirm vehicles are available, inspected and ready to go***

The Auto Show has been serving the Greater Toronto Area including Etobicoke, Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, Mississauga, Brampton, Bolton, Caledon, Mono – as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa and Windsor for the past 10 years! Call us @ 416-266-4111 and hurry in for a personalized test drive before it’s too late!

***Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our pages. However, mistakes can still occur. Please refer to your Sales Consultant to confirm accuracy***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cloth Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

