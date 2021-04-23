Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

198,001 KM

$7,200

+ tax & licensing
$7,200

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

EX|FWD|Sunroof|Alloy|

EX|FWD|Sunroof|Alloy|

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,200

+ taxes & licensing

198,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7008767
  • VIN: 5j6re3h52bl802734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,001 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=r%2FdzyOTv8ibHo%2BGIhYGvz3FM4qOn3SjA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
CD Player

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

