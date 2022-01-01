Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Lexus CT 200h

213,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2011 Lexus CT 200h

2011 Lexus CT 200h

CT200H

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Lexus CT 200h

CT200H

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

213,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8122890
  • VIN: JTHKD5BH3B2001503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Lexus CT200H with leather, sunroof, heated seats and more!!! Clean Carfax!

 

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=dI1924o0QU6MuDpFdCgDWPEsr10Qro3Y

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Auto Show

2013 Audi A4 PREMIUM...
 130,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 131,000 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic
2014 Infiniti Q50 Pr...
 114,000 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory