Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda CX-7

181,900 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda CX-7

2011 Mazda CX-7

GX FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda CX-7

GX FWD

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

181,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9052579
  • VIN: JM3ER2B56B0409940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,900 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER! HEATED SEATS! SUNROOF! ALLOYS! BLUETOOTH! Just arrived is this 2011 Mazda CX-7 which is coated in stunning white paint contrasted with the black leather interior! It has premium features such as heated front seats, leather, & a sunroof!  This CX-7 is a great purchase for any driver looking for something that is fuel efficient and practical! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

Reviews:

* The CX-7 is Mazda's first-ever entry in the mid-size crossover class. As with all of its models, this utility appeals to driving enthusiasts with sharp handling and the performance of a turbo engine. The CX-7's sleek styling stands out in a field dominated by boxier designs, and an interior with upscale fit and finish gives the impression of a luxury model. * Source: autoTRADER.ca

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Auto Show

2017 Jeep Cherokee N...
 88,380 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover Rang...
 133,666 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA Es...
 78,699 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory