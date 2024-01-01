$24,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz SLK
SLK 350 ROADSTER / CONVERTIBLE HARD TOP
2011 Mercedes-Benz SLK
SLK 350 ROADSTER / CONVERTIBLE HARD TOP
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
Advertised Unfit
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 64,401 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX! ROADSTER! Introducing this driver-centric 2011 MERCEDES-BENZ SLK350 ROADSTER - this beautiful hard top convertible was just traded-in! This SLK350 has a 3.5-litre V6 which is gated to a seven-speed automatic! Impressive enough, the power retractable hardtop opens or closes in just 22 seconds!
The SLK-Class is in its final year for this generation, and so choices are strictly limited. The SLK350 come with an Avantgarde Runout Edition package as standard equipment. On the SLK300, it includes a glass windscreen, Airscarf, heated front seats, 17-inch five-twin-spoke wheels, black roof liner, trunk-mounted AMG lip spoiler, instrument cluster with red needles, media interface, carbon optic interior trim, and smoked headlamp surrounds. On the SLK350, it includes power seats and steering column with memory, glass windscreen, Airscarf, media interface, Harman/Kardon Logic7 surround sound system, & Sirius satellite and high-definition radio.
This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $799 for sedans/coupes/hatchbacks, $999 for SUVs/trucks/vans.
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Auto Show
Email The Auto Show
The Auto Show
The Auto Show Bolton
Call Dealer
416-266-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-266-4111