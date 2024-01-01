2011 Mercedes-Benz SLK

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>CLEAN CARFAX! ROADSTER!</span><span style=color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> Introducing this driver-centric 2011 MERCEDES-BENZ SLK350 ROADSTER - this beautiful hard top convertible was just traded-in! </span><span style=color: #111827; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>This SLK350 has a 3.5-litre V6 which is gated to a seven-speed automatic! Impressive enough, the </span><span style=color: #111827;>power retractable hardtop opens or closes in just 22 seconds!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>The SLK-Class is in its final year for this generation, and so choices are strictly limited. The SLK350 come with an Avantgarde Runout Edition package as standard equipment. On the SLK300, it includes a glass windscreen, Airscarf, heated front seats, 17-inch five-twin-spoke wheels, black roof liner, trunk-mounted AMG lip spoiler, instrument cluster with red needles, media interface, carbon optic interior trim, and smoked headlamp surrounds. On the SLK350, it includes power seats and steering column with memory, glass windscreen, Airscarf, media interface, Harman/Kardon Logic7 surround sound system, & Sirius satellite and high-definition radio.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>416-266-4111 option 1</span>. </p><ul class=list-unstyled mb-0 style=box-sizing: inherit; margin-top: 0px; list-style: none; padding-left: 0px; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; color: #2a3546; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important; aria-labelledby=view_pros data-tracking-parent=view_pros><li class=unordered-list-item pos-r pl-2 size-16 mb-0_5 style=box-sizing: inherit; padding-left: 2rem; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; position: relative; font-size: 1rem; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 1.375rem; margin-bottom: 8px !important;> </li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;>We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs. <span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;> </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;>Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;>The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $799 for sedans/coupes/hatchbacks, $999 for SUVs/trucks/vans.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;>Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>www.theautoshow.ca</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #25282b; font-family: ProximaNovaRegular; font-size: 16.25px; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span></p>

2011 Mercedes-Benz SLK

64,401 KM

Details Description Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mercedes-Benz SLK

SLK 350 ROADSTER / CONVERTIBLE HARD TOP

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz SLK

SLK 350 ROADSTER / CONVERTIBLE HARD TOP

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
64,401KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBWK5JA3BF240148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 64,401 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX! ROADSTER! Introducing this driver-centric 2011 MERCEDES-BENZ SLK350 ROADSTER - this beautiful hard top convertible was just traded-in! This SLK350 has a 3.5-litre V6 which is gated to a seven-speed automatic! Impressive enough, the power retractable hardtop opens or closes in just 22 seconds!

The SLK-Class is in its final year for this generation, and so choices are strictly limited. The SLK350 come with an Avantgarde Runout Edition package as standard equipment. On the SLK300, it includes a glass windscreen, Airscarf, heated front seats, 17-inch five-twin-spoke wheels, black roof liner, trunk-mounted AMG lip spoiler, instrument cluster with red needles, media interface, carbon optic interior trim, and smoked headlamp surrounds. On the SLK350, it includes power seats and steering column with memory, glass windscreen, Airscarf, media interface, Harman/Kardon Logic7 surround sound system, & Sirius satellite and high-definition radio.

This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

  •  

We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.  

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $799 for sedans/coupes/hatchbacks, $999 for SUVs/trucks/vans.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD CREW CAB 143.5
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD CREW CAB 143.5" 186,375 KM $9,888 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GT SEDAN / HTD LEATHER SEATS / SUNROOF / BOSE for sale in Bolton, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GT SEDAN / HTD LEATHER SEATS / SUNROOF / BOSE 149,408 KM $9,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T AWD / LEATHER / PANO / NAV for sale in Bolton, ON
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T AWD / LEATHER / PANO / NAV 161,898 KM $21,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz SLK