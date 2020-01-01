2011 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" SLT, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345
- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Windows
- Seating
- Split Bench Seat
- Cloth Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
- Class IV Receiver Hitch
- MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
- 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
- Conventional Spare Tire
- REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
- 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
- BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
- 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
- UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror remote USB port
- DARK SLATE INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat floor-mounted auto shift lever ash tray lamp 115V aux pwr outlet
- 26G SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans
- Requires Subscription
- LUXURY GROUP -inc: fold-away pwr heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror sun visors w/illuminated vani...
