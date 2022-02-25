2011 Subaru Forester

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8332431

8332431 VIN: JF2SHCDC3BH777513

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

