2011 Subaru Forester

165,000 KM

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Subaru Forester

2011 Subaru Forester

X Limited

2011 Subaru Forester

X Limited

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8332431
  VIN: JF2SHCDC3BH777513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner 2011 Subaru Forester X with 166000kms, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, bluetooth, sirius radio and more!!

 

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Sold safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2fj%2b7zQr4hCf9741ZgPtwYI8OrrhTjP%2bJ&_jstate=gflc7NvXjb2eqpCOQbPr02Dc2LXS0VV811YRnROSjicElbRT17hGy4U8-JI20Kdvx0n95WcvZYbTrjneE95mnUI94xBsuFV1rOvJ_aAIxg7XqtFnw-7Bt1gLG-T18JTuoXqv7hbOkuBOoLLmREP-gJENG3TRnRgM-6PChuQZryHBALgxHSrCOY0tQ6dE_ocJe0w2oXKAoIuTzS7qMBaPQCMKYfxN7IdK1IN-tN4FePiwHUMS1xdzwIlRry7EaBLiwPJ5hgln4q1p7gdUgsrnatTXbgi2DF0KrdzOjO9tSezhNxAxq28cxSccXkKQTvFHao7VjY1cmlu4i0AXFtFE14oqy97YYe43evwWvBn3UvwwC3jbdN-OVxxVKgMf9pGHEzupQPHnQvbM6kMQgq2ljapLI6MO6MdvltdDSzGWehA8jIkgQKfegQ

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

