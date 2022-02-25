$12,499+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Forester
X Limited
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8332431
- VIN: JF2SHCDC3BH777513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner 2011 Subaru Forester X with 166000kms, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, bluetooth, sirius radio and more!!
Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!
Sold safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!
This vehicle is Carfax verified!
Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of our appraiser look at it!
Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!
*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99
