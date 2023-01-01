2012 BMW X6

Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>400HP! 4.4L V8! MASSAGING DRIVERS SEAT! SOFT CLOSING DOORS! FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS! 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL! REAR WINDOW SHADES!  HEATED STEERING! SUNROOF! NAVIGATION! POWER LIFT GATE! ALLOY WHEELS! BACK-UP CAMERA!</span> This 2011 BMW X6 is coated in a SHARP black exterior contrasted with the black interior. It is a great vehicle if you want to be riding in pure luxury! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>416-266-4111 option 1</span>. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><em style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #25282b; font-family: ProximaNovaRegular; font-size: 16.25px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Reviews: * </span></span></span></span></em><em style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>What Owners Like:</span> Like most X6 owners say that a combination of BMW luxury, high-tech feature content, and this model’s unique and distinctive looks helped attract them for a closer look, with a solid and confident on-road feel helping to seal the deal. Expect generous performance in all driving conditions (with appropriate tires), and a generous cargo hold to help tailor the X6 to whatever activity is at hand. The lighting system is also noted to be powerful and effective, while many owners also rave about the drive-mode selector, which allows the X6 to be fine-tuned to whatever sort of driving is at hand. *</span> </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #25282b; font-family: ProximaNovaRegular; font-size: 16.25px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Source: autoTRADER.ca</span></span></span></span></em></p><ul class=list-unstyled mb-0 style=box-sizing: inherit; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-top: 0px; list-style: none; padding-left: 0px; font-size: 16px; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; color: #2a3546; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important; aria-labelledby=view_pros data-tracking-parent=view_pros><li class=unordered-list-item pos-r pl-2 size-16 mb-0_5 style=box-sizing: inherit; padding-left: 2rem; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; position: relative; font-size: 1rem; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 1.375rem; margin-bottom: 8px !important;> </li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>This vehicle runs good but due to the age and mileage, it falls out of our retail perimeters so it is being s</span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>old as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax/licensing - Available for a limited time.</span></span> </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 11.5pt;>If not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, the following disclosure has to be made: </span><em style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 11.5pt;>this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition</em></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>www.theautoshow.ca</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #25282b; font-family: ProximaNovaRegular; font-size: 16.25px; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span></p>

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

VIN 5UXFG8C53CLZ97489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 147,719 KM

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

This vehicle runs good but due to the age and mileage, it falls out of our retail perimeters so it is being sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax/licensing - Available for a limited time. If not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, the following disclosure has to be made: this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

