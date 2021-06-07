Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

143,301 KM

$5,699

+ tax & licensing
$5,699

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB|Clean Carfax|

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB|Clean Carfax|

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

$5,699

+ taxes & licensing

143,301KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7212110
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SHXC7307427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,301 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruze LS 1SB-Clean Carfax-very clean car-Sold certified!!

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KkuR5%2FH5Fi4ljdEka%2FqxccOWwXwFTB7m

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

