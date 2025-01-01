$15,800+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS | 4X4
Location
BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
905-791-3300
$15,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,994KM
VIN 1GCRKREA2CZ249908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 2143
- Mileage 150,994 KM
Vehicle Description
Ontario vehicle with Lots of Options!
Call (905) 791-3300
- Grey Fabric interior,
- 4X4,
- Cruise Control,
- Air Conditioning,
- Bluetooth,
- AM/FM Radio,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Trailer Package,
and many more
BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, OMVIC fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal.
As per used vehicle regulations. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand four hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1495)., this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors
BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
