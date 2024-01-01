Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Honda Civic

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

EX

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 2HGFG3B59CH004338

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL PREMIUM AWD 3.3L / ONE OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Bolton, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL PREMIUM AWD 3.3L / ONE OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX 143,567 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury 4WD / CLEAN CARFAX / NAV / PANO for sale in Bolton, ON
2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury 4WD / CLEAN CARFAX / NAV / PANO 96,499 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD / HTD STEERING / BACKUP CAM / PWR LIFTGATE for sale in Bolton, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD / HTD STEERING / BACKUP CAM / PWR LIFTGATE 124,165 KM $9,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic