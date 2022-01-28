$9,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-266-4111
2012 Honda Civic
EX
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8267253
- VIN: 2HGFB2F55CH060098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,600 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner 2012 Honda Civic EX with Sunroof, heated seats, 2 sets of wheels and tires and more!!!
Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!
Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!
This vehicle is Carfax verified!
Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of our appraiser look at it!
Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!
*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99
Carfax link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bIZHhyBcYbNOWwHUOMrsmMaQ5l%2fxvz2v
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.