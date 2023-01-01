Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Hyundai Elantra

200,815 KM

Details Features

$4,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
200,815KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE2CH087287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,815 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE / CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Bolton, ON
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE / CLEAN CARFAX 112,730 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT PLUS / NO ACCIDENTS / ONE OWNER for sale in Bolton, ON
2017 Dodge Challenger SXT PLUS / NO ACCIDENTS / ONE OWNER 183,192 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler 300 300C Platinum AWD for sale in Bolton, ON
2015 Chrysler 300 300C Platinum AWD 153,331 KM $17,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,488

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Elantra