2012 Hyundai Elantra

47,600 KM

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2012 Hyundai Elantra

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

47,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7900779
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE4CH133363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited with only 47600kms!!! One owner, service records, Leather, sunroof, heated seats and more!!!

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Sold Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=gpEQ3N7pi8nQ1e6qzdxQr3XCfXb+KiGW

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

