2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS! CLEAN CARFAX! HEATED SEATS! ALLOY WHEELS! BLUETOOTH! This 2012 Mazda 3 GS HATCHBACK is a recent trade-in which is in EXCELLENT shape!! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.

We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $799 for sedans/coupes/hatchbacks, $999 for SUVs/trucks/vans.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799

Used
170,199KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1L53C1516378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,199 KM

Vehicle Description

GS! CLEAN CARFAX! HEATED SEATS! ALLOY WHEELS! BLUETOOTH! This 2012 Mazda 3 GS HATCHBACK is a recent trade-in which is in EXCELLENT shape!! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.  

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $799 for sedans/coupes/hatchbacks, $999 for SUVs/trucks/vans.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
The Auto Show

416-266-4111

