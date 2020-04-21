Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA6

GT-I4

2012 Mazda MAZDA6

GT-I4

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7

888-407-8058

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,834KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4885551
  • Stock #: K439
  • VIN: 1YVHZ8CH6C5M36166
Exterior Colour
White Platinum Pearl
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Step into the 2012 Mazda MAZDA6! Quite possibly the perfect car for you! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has not yet reached the hundred thousand kilometer mark! Mazda prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: tilt and telescoping steering wheel, power moon roof, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Additional Features
  • oil change
  • clean up
  • Alignment
  • SAFETY INSPECTION
  • REAR SHOCKS
  • BODY WORK
  • REAR CALIPERS
  • REAR TRAILING ARM
  • R/F MARKER
  • REAR PADS ROTORS
  • FRONT PADS ROTORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7

888-407-8058

