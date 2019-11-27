Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4384116
  • Stock #: U4061A
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Midsize, 4dr Sdn E 350 4MATIC, 7-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.5L/213

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2014 Mercedes-Benz E...
 0 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 5 Series 53...
 115,950 KM
$12,513 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 110,946 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-855-791-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-791-2356

Send A Message