2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Midsize, 4dr Sdn E 350 4MATIC, 7-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.5L/213

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Windows Panoramic Roof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Navigation System

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Requires Subscription

