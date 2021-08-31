Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Altima

182,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Altima

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S SUNROOF

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

182,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7811292
  • VIN: 1n4al2ap5cn467429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner 2012 Nissan Altima S with Sunroof, heated seats, alloy wheel, remote starter and more!!! Clean Carfax

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

 

Carfax link:   https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=pMXZrvHRcWhaRJxWuWdJbzV7OWCOtKS1

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Auto Show

2012 Nissan Altima 2...
 182,000 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 92,002 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Rio EX with...
 129,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory