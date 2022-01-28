$6,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-266-4111
2012 Nissan Versa
SV
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8186946
- VIN: 3N1CN7APXCL877673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Nissan Sentra SV 1.6 with 155000kms. Clean Carfax, Service records, power windows, power mirror, keyless entry, cruise control and more!!!
Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!
Sold afety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!
This vehicle is Carfax verified!
Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of our appraiser look at it!
Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!
*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99
Carfax link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vNyQXoTH5xLYaA1cah8zyXMe1Vp0wtgH
Vehicle Features
