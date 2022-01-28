Menu
2012 Nissan Versa

155,000 KM

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

SV

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8186946
  • VIN: 3N1CN7APXCL877673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Nissan Sentra SV 1.6 with 155000kms. Clean Carfax, Service records, power windows, power mirror, keyless entry, cruise control and more!!!

 

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Sold afety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:   https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vNyQXoTH5xLYaA1cah8zyXMe1Vp0wtgH

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

