2013 Audi A4

130,000 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

PREMIUM AWD

PREMIUM AWD

Location

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8114020
  • VIN: WAUFFCFL2DN006061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Audi A4 AWD with Navigation, sunroof, heated seats a clean Carfax and more!

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1bNbRxgWuG4Pwn2WzjqTs66y5hRrNvKz

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

