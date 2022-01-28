$15,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-266-4111
2013 BMW X1
28i NAVIGATION AWD
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8186928
- VIN: WBAVL1C58DVR85390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 BMW X1 With only 115000kms. Clean Carfax, Navigation, pano sunroof, power seat, heated seats and steering and more!!
Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!
Sold safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!
This vehicle is Carfax verified!
Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of our appraiser look at it!
Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!
*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99
Carfax link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rWIzuJ5icu1aq1bVzhabiBnp1vtdFcNv
Vehicle Features
