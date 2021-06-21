Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

175,001 KM

$6,777

+ tax & licensing
$6,777

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT|FWD|Reverse camera|Heated seats|Bluetooth|

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT|FWD|Reverse camera|Heated seats|Bluetooth|

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,777

+ taxes & licensing

175,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7361894
  • VIN: 2GNALDEK3D6405061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,001 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT FWD with reverse camera-Bluetooth-Heated seats and more!!!

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rxNT8axsrSjcSQEBvCT63bqnc%2FjgofZE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera

