2013 Dodge Dart

148,000 KM

$8,488

+ tax & licensing
$8,488

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2013 Dodge Dart

2013 Dodge Dart

Limited|Navi|Roof|Heated seats and steering|

2013 Dodge Dart

Limited|Navi|Roof|Heated seats and steering|

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,488

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7260308
  • VIN: 1C3CDFCA0DD194461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner 2013 Dart LImited- Navigation-Leather-Sunroof-Reverse camera-Heated seats and steering-Clean Carfax and service records!

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=22SgKNQhWd7yTQTkfBasBfkVF31FrUjN

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

