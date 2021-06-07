2013 Dodge Dart

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,488 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7260308

7260308 VIN: 1C3CDFCA0DD194461

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.