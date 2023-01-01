Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

215,481 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
The Auto Show

416-266-4111

SE

SE

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

215,481KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10084239
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXDR728712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 215,481 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! WINTER TIRES AND ALL SEASON TIRES INCLUDED! This 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan is a recent trade-in and its got a great drive due to its one previous owner who has maintained it immaculately which is proven with 55 service records!! It is a great vehicle if you're looking for practicality! This vehicle is being sold AS-IS without certification due to its age however, certification is available for $999! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call or text us now to book an appointment at (647) 825-3273

Reviews:

* What Owners Like: Space, comfort, noise levels and all-around utility and flexibility were highly rated by owners and their families. A great combination of affordable pricing and generous room helped round out the package. Grand Caravan is said to be accommodating, handy and ready for any activity. Source: autoTRADER.ca *

Please see OMVIC AS-IS disclosure below:

"This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

