2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10084239
- VIN: 2C4RDGBGXDR728712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 215,481 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! WINTER TIRES AND ALL SEASON TIRES INCLUDED! This 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan is a recent trade-in and its got a great drive due to its one previous owner who has maintained it immaculately which is proven with 55 service records!! It is a great vehicle if you're looking for practicality! This vehicle is being sold AS-IS without certification due to its age however, certification is available for $999! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call or text us now to book an appointment at (647) 825-3273
Reviews:
* What Owners Like: Space, comfort, noise levels and all-around utility and flexibility were highly rated by owners and their families. A great combination of affordable pricing and generous room helped round out the package. Grand Caravan is said to be accommodating, handy and ready for any activity. Source: autoTRADER.ca *
Please see OMVIC AS-IS disclosure below:
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
