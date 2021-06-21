Menu
2013 Fiat 500

66,980 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
416-266-4111

Sport Turbo|Leather|Bluetooth|One owner|

Sport Turbo|Leather|Bluetooth|One owner|

Location

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

66,980KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7529419
  • VIN: 3C3CFFHH3DT545616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 66,980 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Fiat 500 Sport Turbo with only 66900kms!!! One owner vehicle with clean Carfax! Bluetooth, heated leather seats and more!

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:   https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1+V13MTNbPuyqRnIo/Dt/azFTkBM0LGB

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

