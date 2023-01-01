$13,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Ford Fusion
Hybrid SE / CLEAN CARFAX
2013 Ford Fusion
Hybrid SE / CLEAN CARFAX
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
112,730KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3FA6P0LU6DR286064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,730 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Auto Show
2013 Lexus IS 250 AWD / CLEAN CARFAX 112,477 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 149,216 KM $6,888 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE / CLEAN CARFAX 112,730 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Email The Auto Show
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show
The Auto Show Bolton
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Call Dealer
416-266-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
The Auto Show
416-266-4111
2013 Ford Fusion