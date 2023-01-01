Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

112,730 KM

Details Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fusion

Hybrid SE / CLEAN CARFAX

2013 Ford Fusion

Hybrid SE / CLEAN CARFAX

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

112,730KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0LU6DR286064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,730 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

