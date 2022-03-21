$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
Touring
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8871272
- VIN: 2HGFB2F74DH101498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,338 KM
Vehicle Description
TOURING! NAVIGATION! LEATHER! BACKUP CAMERA! HEATED SEATS! SUNROOF! If you're in the market for a fuel efficient, reliable, and stylish economy vehicle, look no further! This 2013 Honda Civic Touring is coated in stunning white paint and equipped with premium features on the exterior which include 17" alloy rims and fog lights. Interior premium features such as navigation, heated leather seats, sunroof, & bluetooth.This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
