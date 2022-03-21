Menu
2013 Honda Civic

54,338 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Touring

2013 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,338KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8871272
  VIN: 2HGFB2F74DH101498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,338 KM

Vehicle Description

TOURING! NAVIGATION! LEATHER! BACKUP CAMERA! HEATED SEATS! SUNROOF! If you're in the market for a fuel efficient, reliable, and stylish economy vehicle, look no further! This 2013 Honda Civic Touring is coated in stunning white paint and equipped with premium features on the exterior which include 17" alloy rims and fog lights. Interior premium features such as navigation, heated leather seats, sunroof, & bluetooth.This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

