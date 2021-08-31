Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

126,000 KM

$8,899

+ tax & licensing
$8,899

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL HEATED SEATS

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL HEATED SEATS

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,899

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7821138
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE6DH290006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Hyundai Elantra with heated seats, bluetooth, clean Carfax and more!!

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

 

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2euFWAMNpUmoq/nOqjGeGH3gCeunVU6a

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

