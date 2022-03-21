Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

127,608 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

  1. 8708060
  2. 8708060
  3. 8708060
  4. 8708060
  5. 8708060
  6. 8708060
  7. 8708060
  8. 8708060
  9. 8708060
  10. 8708060
  11. 8708060
  12. 8708060
  13. 8708060
  14. 8708060
  15. 8708060
  16. 8708060
  17. 8708060
  18. 8708060
  19. 8708060
  20. 8708060
  21. 8708060
  22. 8708060
  23. 8708060
  24. 8708060
  25. 8708060
  26. 8708060
  27. 8708060
  28. 8708060
  29. 8708060
  30. 8708060
  31. 8708060
  32. 8708060
  33. 8708060
  34. 8708060
  35. 8708060
  36. 8708060
  37. 8708060
  38. 8708060
  39. 8708060
  40. 8708060
  41. 8708060
  42. 8708060
  43. 8708060
  44. 8708060
  45. 8708060
  46. 8708060
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

127,608KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8708060
  • Stock #: U5972B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,608 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility Vehicle - AWD, AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto Limited, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/123

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
TITANIUM SILVER
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 93,685 KM
$38,765 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 46,782 KM
$68,888 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 177,741 KM
$36,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Refund Policy
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

Call Dealer

1-855-791-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-791-2356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory