2013 Hyundai Veloster

108,907 KM

$6,799

+ tax & licensing
$6,799

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

6 Speed|Heated seats|Push to start|Cruise|

2013 Hyundai Veloster

6 Speed|Heated seats|Push to start|Cruise|

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

108,907KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7128580
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD3DU110110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 108,907 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Veloster 6 speed with heated seats, push start, cruise and more!!!

Powertrain warranty included 12 months-20000kms. See dealer for detail.

 

We accept all make and model trade in vehicles. We’ll purchase your vehicle from you, even if you don’t buy ours from us! With access to over 600 vehicles on a weekly basis, if we don’t have what you’re looking for, rest assured that we can get it for you!

We offer a Newcomer to Canada program, as well as a Credit Rebuilding programs along with, $0 Down Finance Options, Low Interest Rates, and a 99% Approval Rate. Call us or visit us today to get approved and into the vehicle of your choice!

Nothing matters more to us than our customers, which is why we’ve made sure to offer you a hassle free, easy, and quick car buying experience. Which is why we’re proud to provide the following to our customers:

  • Market Value Pricing to ensure the price you see is the best value for your dollar
  • No hidden costs, and no extra fees. All safety/certification fees are included in our advertised price. Our advertised price + HST and licensing is all that you pay!
  • Full disclosure courtesy of a Carfax Report provided for every vehicle - Please click the following link to view the Carfax report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=B8l29cry2cNC6mTvP8fQraplyH4olacQ
  • Access to over 600 vehicles on a weekly basis
  • Extended warranty options to suit your individual driving habits

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

