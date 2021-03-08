2013 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Push Button Start Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Keyless Start

