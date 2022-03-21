2013 Nissan Titan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 6 1 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8797607

8797607 VIN: 1N6AA0EC2DN314551

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Anthracite

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 143,619 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Bed Liner Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.