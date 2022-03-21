Menu
2013 Nissan Titan

143,619 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2013 Nissan Titan

2013 Nissan Titan

4WD Crew Cab SWB SV

2013 Nissan Titan

4WD Crew Cab SWB SV

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

143,619KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 1N6AA0EC2DN314551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,619 KM

Vehicle Description

V8! 4WD! BACK-UP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! This 2013 Nissan Titan SV 4WD Crew Cab is a fresh trade in at The Auto Show. It has a stout 5.6L V-8 and as well as a quiet cabin with ultra-comfy seats. Comfort features such as a power drivers seat, back-up camera, & bluetooth! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

* The Titan is Nissan's player in the competitive full-size pickup segment. It fits the bill with bold styling, good build quality, and a variety of configurations. Notably, every Titan comes standard with V8 power, where most competitors start with V6s. Smartly, Nissan builds the Titan in North America, where trucks like this are most popular. Source: autoTRADER.ca

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bed Liner
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

