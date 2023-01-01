$14,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
The Auto Show
416-266-4111
2013 Scion FR-S
2013 Scion FR-S
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
132,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9539932
- VIN: JF1ZNAA11D2727363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 132,001 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Auto Show
The Auto Show
The Auto Show Bolton
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4