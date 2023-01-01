Menu
2013 Scion FR-S

132,001 KM

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

132,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9539932
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA11D2727363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 132,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

