Familiarize yourself with the 2013 Toyota Matrix! It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional hatchback package! All of the premium features expected of a Toyota are offered, including: remote keyless entry, a roof rack, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.
