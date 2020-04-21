Menu
2013 Toyota Matrix

Base (A4)

2013 Toyota Matrix

Base (A4)

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7

888-407-8058

$9,313

  • 161,254KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4885575
  • Stock #: K423A
  • VIN: 2T1LE4EE6DC023322
Interior Colour
Dark Charcoal
Body Style
Hatchback
Doors
5-door

Familiarize yourself with the 2013 Toyota Matrix! It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional hatchback package! All of the premium features expected of a Toyota are offered, including: remote keyless entry, a roof rack, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Additional Features
  • oil change
  • clean up
  • SAFETY INSPECTION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

