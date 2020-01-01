Menu
2013 Toyota Yaris

LE

2013 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4452366
  • Stock #: BO-565128
  • VIN: JTDKTUD37DD565128
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Convenience
  • Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

