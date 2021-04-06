Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

168,252 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2.5L|Sunroof|Alloy|Heated seats|Manual|

2.5L|Sunroof|Alloy|Heated seats|Manual|

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

168,252KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6839276
  • VIN: 3VWBX7AJ1DM416725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,252 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Volks Jetta SE-Manual-Sunroof-Heated seats and more!!

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=psOQngzYY1qbKO0MQdfu05i5bOfMbqWq

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

