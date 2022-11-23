$15,888+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour whitw
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,401 KM
Vehicle Description
TECH PKG! ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! LOW KM! LEATHER! NAVI! HEATED FRONT SEATS! SUNROOF! ALLOY WHEELS! BACK-UP CAMERA! This 2014 Acura ILX TECH PKG is coated in a stunning white exterior contrasted with the black leather interior. This is equipped with convenience features such as navigation, back-up camera, push to start, power drivers seat, heated front seats, & dual zone climate It is also nicely equipped with leather seats, a sunroof, & alloy wheels. It is a great vehicle if you're looking for comfort, reliability and fuel efficiency. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
* A nice balance of performance and fuel mileage are all highly rated by ILX owners; as is overall brand confidence. Source: autoTRADER.ca
At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
