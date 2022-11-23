Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Acura ILX

138,401 KM

Details Description Features

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2014 Acura ILX

2014 Acura ILX

Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Acura ILX

Tech Pkg

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

138,401KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9366883
  • VIN: 19VDE1F73EE400204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour whitw
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,401 KM

Vehicle Description

TECH PKG! ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! LOW KM! LEATHER! NAVI! HEATED FRONT SEATS! SUNROOF! ALLOY WHEELS! BACK-UP CAMERA!  This 2014 Acura ILX TECH PKG is coated in a stunning white exterior contrasted with the black leather interior. This is equipped with convenience features such as navigation, back-up camera, push to start, power drivers seat, heated front seats, & dual zone climate It is also nicely equipped with leather seats, a sunroof, & alloy wheels.  It is a great vehicle if you're looking for comfort, reliability and fuel efficiency. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

Reviews:
*  A nice balance of performance and fuel mileage are all highly rated by ILX owners; as is overall brand confidence. Source: autoTRADER.ca

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Auto Show

2014 Acura ILX Tech ...
 138,401 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Outback
166,917 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen GTI
203,237 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory