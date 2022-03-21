Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 4 Series

127,336 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 4 Series

2014 BMW 4 Series

2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 4 Series

2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

127,336KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8822591
  • VIN: WBA3N5C50EK197201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 127,336 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW 428I xDrive Sportline! Red Interior! 19" Rims! This 2014 BMW 428I xDrive is coated in stunning black paint and equipped with premium features such as Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Drive Mode Select, Parking Sensors, & Back Up Camera. BMW graciously combines and delivers the perfect combination of luxury, class and performance. A true driver-centric vehicle that is great for weekend adventures! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

Reviews:

  * The BMW 4 Series is a compact coupe that replaced two-door versions of the 3 Series in 2014 and allowed the company's stylists to get more adventurous without straying from the 3 Series' straightforward look. The 4 Series offers performance, practicality and style in varying proportions. Source: autoTRADER.ca

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Auto Show

2013 Nissan Titan 4W...
 143,619 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2016 Buick Encore Aw...
 154,870 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 126,795 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory