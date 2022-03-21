$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 4 Series
2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
- Listing ID: 8822591
- VIN: WBA3N5C50EK197201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 127,336 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 BMW 428I xDrive Sportline! Red Interior! 19" Rims! This 2014 BMW 428I xDrive is coated in stunning black paint and equipped with premium features such as Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Drive Mode Select, Parking Sensors, & Back Up Camera. BMW graciously combines and delivers the perfect combination of luxury, class and performance. A true driver-centric vehicle that is great for weekend adventures! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
Reviews:
* The BMW 4 Series is a compact coupe that replaced two-door versions of the 3 Series in 2014 and allowed the company's stylists to get more adventurous without straying from the 3 Series' straightforward look. The 4 Series offers performance, practicality and style in varying proportions. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
