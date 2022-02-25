$15,999+ tax & licensing
416-266-4111
2014 BMW X1
xDrive28i
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8325504
- VIN: WBAVL1C53EVY13155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 BMW X1 with only 109000kms!!! Panoramic sunroof, heated seats, heated steering, power windows, power lock, power seat and more! Clean Carfax.
Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!
Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!
This vehicle is Carfax verified!
Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of our appraiser look at it!
Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!
*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99
Carfax link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bvtFySnTMr6WlAfZPGrrZPVnooZn++hI
Vehicle Features
