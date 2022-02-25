Menu
2014 BMW X1

109,000 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
The Auto Show

416-266-4111

xDrive28i

xDrive28i

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8325504
  • VIN: WBAVL1C53EVY13155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW X1 with only 109000kms!!! Panoramic sunroof, heated seats, heated steering, power windows, power lock, power seat and more! Clean Carfax.

 

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bvtFySnTMr6WlAfZPGrrZPVnooZn++hI

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

