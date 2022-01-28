$19,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-266-4111
2014 Cadillac CTS
Luxury AWD
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,499
- Listing ID: 8235000
- VIN: 1G6AX5SX8E0163917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,934 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury AWD fully equipped with Navigation, Sunroof, heated leather seats and more!! Clean Carfax!
Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!
Sold safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!
This vehicle is Carfax verified!
Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of our appraiser look at it!
Financing and warranties available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!
*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99
Carfax link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tPenQHHNoPd3LjRucbFsvjO0nOy/mOcZ
Vehicle Features
