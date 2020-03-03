12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
1EH37, CF5 - Power Sunroof w/ Express Open and Venting, RUY - 20inch x 8inch Front and 20inch x 9inch Rear Polished Aluminum, GBE - Crystal Red Tintcoat (R6P Premium Paint), 2LT - Preferred Equipment Group!
Turn heads in this gorgeous Chevrolet Camaro. This 2014 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
For tire-burning power and Hollywood looks, it doesn't get much better than the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro. For the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro, you'll instantly spot the car's sleeker front grille, new headlights and taillights, and minor changes all around. But the return of the Z/28 moniker adds a whole new level to Camaro performance this year.This coupe has 70,601 kms. It's crystal red tintcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 323HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 1eh37, Cf5 - Power Sunroof W/ Express Open And Venting, Ruy - 20inch X 8inch Front And 20inch X 9inch Rear Polished Aluminum, Gbe - Crystal Red Tintcoat (r6p Premium Paint), 2lt - Preferred Equipment Group.
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7