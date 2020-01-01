2014 Dodge Charger

Large Cars, 4dr Sdn SXT RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Sunroof

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Pitch Black Clearcoat

ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)

BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic SXT Badge

TIRES: P235/55R18 BSW AS PERFORMANCE (STD)

WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM (STD)

