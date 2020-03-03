Menu
2014 Fiat 500

Sport Turbo|Manual|Alloys|Keyless|Sunroof|PW|PL

2014 Fiat 500

Sport Turbo|Manual|Alloys|Keyless|Sunroof|PW|PL

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,028KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4744560
  • Stock #: BO-209049
  • VIN: 3C3CFFHH0ET209049
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2014 Fiat 500 Sport Turbo Hatchback - Clean Carfax, Manual, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Leather, Power Windows, Power Locks, Sunroof, and more!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

