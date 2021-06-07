Menu
2014 Ford Escape

130,021 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE|Leather|Bluetooth|Heated seats|No accidents|

2014 Ford Escape

SE|Leather|Bluetooth|Heated seats|No accidents|

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

130,021KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7206665
  VIN: 1FMCU0G9XEUC61816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,021 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Escape SE with leather-back up camera-heated seats-clean Carfax and more!!

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2BkUqeqU0TUWlVWyKysbREpw%2Bj0BIR%2Fa

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

