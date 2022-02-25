$23,499+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Explorer
SPORT
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8408979
- VIN: 1FM5K8GT0EGB69461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford Explorer Sport with only 127000kms!!! Navigation, heated and cooled leather seats, Factory remote start, 2 keys, bluetooth, reverse camera, blind spot monitoring and more!!!Clean Carfax
Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!
Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!
This vehicle is Carfax verified!
Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of our appraiser look at it!
Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!
*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99
Carfax link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=GrKRI5uj5ZkD%2fe50PSvYgkPbthV8IgrD
Vehicle Features
